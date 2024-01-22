Wildlife Encounters 22

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.Aussie Ark was established in 2011 as ‘Devil Ark’, with a focus on saving the iconic Tasmanian devil from extinction. Since then and due to overwhelming success, the role of the organisation has expanded, and now has vision of creating a long-term future for our threatened Australian species.The Eastern Quoll was declared extinct on the Australian mainland in 1963 due to introduced feral predators and now only exist in Tasmania. Aussie Ark has identified the Eastern quoll as a key species as it plays an important role, scavenging on carrion on the forest floor and assist in maintaining balance within their ecosystem, as a natural predator.