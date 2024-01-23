Wildlife Encounters 23

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.

This is Milly the other Yellow-Footed Rock Wallaby my daughter hand-raised. Milly was more personable than Myrtle. Sadly unlike Myrtle she is no longer with us.

The Yellow-footed Rock-wallaby was once found in small, disjunct colonies throughout the semi-arid range country in South Australia, New South Wales and south-west Queensland. Population numbers were drastically reduced following European settlement with many colonies becoming extinct. AWC plays an important role in conserving this species in the central Flinders Ranges.