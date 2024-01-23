Previous
Wildlife Encounters 23 by annied
Photo 1646

Wildlife Encounters 23

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.
This is Milly the other Yellow-Footed Rock Wallaby my daughter hand-raised. Milly was more personable than Myrtle. Sadly unlike Myrtle she is no longer with us.
The Yellow-footed Rock-wallaby was once found in small, disjunct colonies throughout the semi-arid range country in South Australia, New South Wales and south-west Queensland. Population numbers were drastically reduced following European settlement with many colonies becoming extinct. AWC plays an important role in conserving this species in the central Flinders Ranges.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Good on you Annie
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise