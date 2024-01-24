Previous
Next
Wildlife Encounters 24 by annied
Photo 1650

Wildlife Encounters 24

I am catching up with my January of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know.
I love all the animals I have had the chance to get close with but I think Pop, the grey kangaroo my daughter was hand raising after he was orphaned, would have to be a favourite. He was such an affectionate fellow - he would sprawl out on the lounge next to me in the evening - kick out his very strong hind legs if I was in his space - follow me around the yard much to the annoyance of the noisy minors. He spent time at the wildlife park and then was moved on - I think to Kangaroo Island - where I hope he is wild and free.
He was a gem :)
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise