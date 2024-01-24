Wildlife Encounters 24

I am catching up with my January of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know.

I love all the animals I have had the chance to get close with but I think Pop, the grey kangaroo my daughter was hand raising after he was orphaned, would have to be a favourite. He was such an affectionate fellow - he would sprawl out on the lounge next to me in the evening - kick out his very strong hind legs if I was in his space - follow me around the yard much to the annoyance of the noisy minors. He spent time at the wildlife park and then was moved on - I think to Kangaroo Island - where I hope he is wild and free.

He was a gem :)