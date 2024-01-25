Previous
Next
Wildlife Encounters 25 by annied
Photo 1651

Wildlife Encounters 25

I am catching up with my January of some of the animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know.
Top - Pademelons are small marsupials in the genus Thylogale, found in Australia and Aru, Kai plus New Guinea islands. They are some of the smallest members of the macropod family, which includes the similar-looking but larger kangaroos and wallabies.
Bottom - The Tammar Wallaby is a small macropod native to South and Western Australia. They are regarded as an environmental and agricultural pest on Kangaroo Island.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise