Wildlife Encounters 25

I am catching up with my January of some of the animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know.

Top - Pademelons are small marsupials in the genus Thylogale, found in Australia and Aru, Kai plus New Guinea islands. They are some of the smallest members of the macropod family, which includes the similar-looking but larger kangaroos and wallabies.

Bottom - The Tammar Wallaby is a small macropod native to South and Western Australia. They are regarded as an environmental and agricultural pest on Kangaroo Island.