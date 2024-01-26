Previous
Wildlife Encounters 26 by annied
Photo 1652

Wildlife Encounters 26

I am catching up with my January theme of the animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know.
Even though the croc was not a big one the force of his bite was incredible.
In most Australian states it is illegal for members of the public to hold a koala. Because they are low-energy, solitary animals who rest up to twenty hours a day handling can be an extremely stressful situation. Wildlife parks/zoos who offer photo opportunities standing with and perhaps patting a koala will make sure they are rested and rotated regularly to avoid undue stress.
