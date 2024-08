Wildlife Encounters 27

I am catching up with my January theme of the animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know.

The Dingo is Australia's wild dog. It is an ancient breed of domestic dog that was introduced to Australia about 4,000 years ago.

Over many years, dingoes have been called many scientific names: Canis lupus dingo (a subspecies of the wolf), Canis familiaris (a domestic dog), and Canis dingo (its own species within the genus Canis).