Wildlife Encounters 28

I am catching up with my January theme of the animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know.

This is Suli - a Goodfellow’s Tree Kangaroo - Native to Papua New Guinea, Goodfellow’s Tree Kangaroos are so endangered that zoos all over the world are working together to help fight extinction. He was born in Perth in 2018 and was relocated to Sydney in 2019.