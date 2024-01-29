Previous
Wildlife Encounters 29 by annied
Wildlife Encounters 29

I am catching up with my January theme of the animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know.
Still a juvenile but very heavy. I love wombats.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Annie D

