Previous
Photo 1725
30 Shots -18
I am doing
SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL
Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods
I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts
A bit of faffing :)
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
3
2
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or...
6787
photos
184
followers
122
following
472% complete
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
Latest from all albums
1720
1721
1534
1722
1723
1535
1724
1725
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Fun with Themes
Tags
30-shots2024
,
annied30-shots2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful …. Great faffing. I’ve really enjoyed this series, sooo interesting
April 23rd, 2024
Brian
ace
Love the result
April 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
You are having such a wonderful month, another fabulous image.
April 23rd, 2024
