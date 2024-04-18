Previous
30 Shots -18 by annied
Photo 1725

30 Shots -18

I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL

Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods

I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts

A bit of faffing :)
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Annie D

I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or...
Beverley
Wonderful …. Great faffing. I’ve really enjoyed this series, sooo interesting
April 23rd, 2024  
Brian
Love the result
April 23rd, 2024  
Diana
You are having such a wonderful month, another fabulous image.
April 23rd, 2024  
