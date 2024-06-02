This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.I wander our garden every morning and during the day if it isn't raining to see what new blooms and insects I can spy. The little mantis on the left has been hanging around the Lambertia for over a month now and seems to be slowly getting bigger. I was thrilled to spot the Robber Fly on the right. There won't be many spiders or other critters about as the weather is cooling now. I believe the lower middle image could be the remains of a caterpillar with the cocoons of Euplectrus larvae spun around it. I spotted it on a gum leaf.If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....