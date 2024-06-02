Previous
Critters by annied
Critters

This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.
I wander our garden every morning and during the day if it isn't raining to see what new blooms and insects I can spy. The little mantis on the left has been hanging around the Lambertia for over a month now and seems to be slowly getting bigger. I was thrilled to spot the Robber Fly on the right. There won't be many spiders or other critters about as the weather is cooling now. I believe the lower middle image could be the remains of a caterpillar with the cocoons of Euplectrus larvae spun around it. I spotted it on a gum leaf.

If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....

30 Days Wild challenge

June Words
Annie D

@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice insect collage- the mantis really fits in with his plant!
June 6th, 2024  
Annie D ace
@olivetreeann he does - every morning I go out to check if he's still there and even though the plant is only small it is often a task to find him.....I will miss him when he moves on hahaha
June 6th, 2024  
*lynn ace
cool shots and nice collage, Annie
June 6th, 2024  
