Previous
Autumn Colours by annied
Photo 1773

Autumn Colours

This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.
Australia only has a couple of native deciduous trees. Our Autumn colour comes from trees native to the Northern Hemisphere such as Liquidambar, Maple, Cypress and Plane trees. The end of the season as we head into winter.
Top left is a Mulberry tree, middle right is a Claret Ash originating from South Australia and the bottom two images are Taxodium distichum - Swamp Cypress.

If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....

30 Days Wild challenge

June Words
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
485% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise