Photo 1782
Leaf Litter
This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.
I love the leaf and bark litter on the floor of the bush.
If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....
30 Days Wild challenge
June Words
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Tags
30dayswild-2024
,
annied30dayswild-2024
