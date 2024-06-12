Previous
Leaf Litter by annied
Photo 1782

Leaf Litter

This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.

I love the leaf and bark litter on the floor of the bush.

If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....

30 Days Wild challenge

June Words
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
488% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise