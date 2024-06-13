Previous
Bark by annied
Photo 1783

Bark

This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.
Bark is such wonderful feature of the trees - such diversity and it always catches my interest.

If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....

30 Days Wild challenge

June Words
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Annie D

