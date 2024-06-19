This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....Bidjigal Reserve is a bushland Crown Reserve of 186 hectares that reaches into the suburbsof Castle Hill, Baulkham Hills, Northmead, North Rocks, Carlingford and West Pennant Hills. It forms a major part of the catchment of Darling Mills Creek, which fows into the Parramatta River. Bidjigal Reserve was created in an agreement between the NSW Government, Baulkham Hills Shire Council and descendants of the Darug people as part of a Native Title claim. In 2004 Bidjigal Reserve was dedicated to preserve Aboriginal cultural heritage, local fora and fauna and for public recreation.