Bidjigal Reserve is a bushland Crown Reserve of 186 hectares that reaches into the suburbs
of Castle Hill, Baulkham Hills, Northmead, North Rocks, Carlingford and West Pennant Hills. It forms a major part of the catchment of Darling Mills Creek, which fows into the Parramatta River. Bidjigal Reserve was created in an agreement between the NSW Government, Baulkham Hills Shire Council and descendants of the Darug people as part of a Native Title claim. In 2004 Bidjigal Reserve was dedicated to preserve Aboriginal cultural heritage, local fora and fauna and for public recreation.