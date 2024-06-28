Previous
Canopy by annied
Canopy

This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.
If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....

30 Days Wild challenge

28th June 2024

Annie D

@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Julie Duncan ace
Lovely trees!
June 30th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Great series. This one reminds me to see things, especially anything in nature, differently.
June 30th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
So great. 💖
June 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful shots of those limbs and trunks!
June 30th, 2024  
