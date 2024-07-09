Previous
Natures Art 9 by annied
Photo 1810

Natures Art 9

My theme for this month is Natures Art. I often see things on my wanderings that in my imaginings look like a piece of art.... a painting, a sculpture.....
*Abstract*
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Annie D

I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Diana ace
I love the textures and tones, beautifully captured.
July 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
I've got to give this a fav haven't I. Just my kind of photo. Isn't nature wonderful. Love the colours and textures
July 11th, 2024  
