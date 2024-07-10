Sign up
Previous
Photo 1811
Natures Art 10
My theme for this month is Natures Art. I often see things on my wanderings that in my imaginings look like a piece of art.... a painting, a sculpture.....
*Fungi Still Life*
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
1
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
6898
photos
183
followers
109
following
496% complete
View this month »
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
Tags
anniednaturesart
Diana
ace
Wonderful find and capture, such lovely shapes and colours.
July 11th, 2024
