Natures Art 12 by annied
Photo 1813

Natures Art 12

My theme for this month is Natures Art. I often see things on my wanderings that in my imaginings look like a piece of art.... a painting, a sculpture.....
I have no idea how this splat got there but it caught my eye hahaha
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Annie D

I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Mags ace
Looks like pollen or perhaps some kind of lichen. Very cool!
July 15th, 2024  
