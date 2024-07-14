Previous
Natures Art 14 by annied
Photo 1815

Natures Art 14

My theme for this month is Natures Art. I often see things on my wanderings that in my imaginings look like a piece of art.... a painting, a sculpture...
*Leaf painting*
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Annie D

Lou Ann ace
Nature is beautiful, no doubt about it. This is wonderful.
July 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful shapes and colours.
July 16th, 2024  
