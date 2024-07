Natures Art 19 and Get Pushed 624

My theme for this month is Natures Art. I often see things on my wanderings that in my imaginings look like a piece of art.... a painting, a sculpture...

For get pushed Andrew asked me if I could introduce an animal into a "nature's art" photo?

This fellow has featured before and is still hanging around months later - growing ever so slightly but winter isn't really the season for insects.

*mantis lines*