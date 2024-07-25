Sign up
Previous
Photo 1826
Natures Art 25
My theme for this month is Natures Art. I often see things on my wanderings that in my imaginings look like a piece of art.... a painting, a sculpture...
I loved the look of this fungi covered stump :)
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
1
1
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia.
6914
photos
182
followers
109
following
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
Tags
anniednaturesart
Diana
ace
How stunning this looks, fabulous capture of these wonderful patterns and textures.
July 26th, 2024
