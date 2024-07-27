Previous
Natures Art 27 by annied
Photo 1828

Natures Art 27

My theme for this month is Natures Art. I often see things on my wanderings that in my imaginings look like a piece of art.... a painting, a sculpture...
I love Banksia
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh lovely what a beautiful hedgehog. Should have gone to Specsavers
July 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
July 28th, 2024  
summerfield ace
nice capture. aces!
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise