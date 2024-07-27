Sign up
Previous
Photo 1828
Natures Art 27
My theme for this month is Natures Art. I often see things on my wanderings that in my imaginings look like a piece of art.... a painting, a sculpture...
I love Banksia
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Annie D
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia.
Tags
anniednaturesart
Babs
ace
Oh lovely what a beautiful hedgehog. Should have gone to Specsavers
July 28th, 2024
July 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
July 28th, 2024
summerfield
ace
nice capture. aces!
July 28th, 2024
