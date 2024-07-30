Sign up
Photo 1831
Natures Art 30
My theme for this month is Natures Art. I often see things on my wanderings that in my imaginings look like a piece of art.... a painting, a sculpture...
The last two images are from a fallen trunk that had all sorts of wonderful things on it.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Tags
anniednaturesart
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
August 1st, 2024
