Natures Art 31 by annied
Natures Art 31

My theme for this month is Natures Art. I often see things on my wanderings that in my imaginings look like a piece of art.... a painting, a sculpture...
The last two images are from a fallen trunk that had all sorts of wonderful things on it.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Vincent ace
Nice abstract!
August 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful texture and patterns, love the tones too.
August 1st, 2024  
