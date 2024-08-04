Sign up
Previous
Photo 1836
Abstract 4 - Curl
I am doing
Abstract August
This year I am playing around with various abstract effects on nature images I have taken - some of them the natures art from last month.
The first 4 days will be the 'curl' effect.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
3
2
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
6927
photos
179
followers
109
following
503% complete
View this month »
Tags
abstractaug2024
,
anniedabstractaug2024
Dione Giorgio
Very beautifully done. The curls and patterns are fabulous. Fav.
August 4th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
It's the artistic side of us that likes what happens when we edit! Love this! fav
August 4th, 2024
Annie D
ace
@sangwann
@maggiemae
thanks Dione and Maggiemae
@maggiemae
I have always enjoyed the artistic side of things so with photography I do love playing with editing
August 4th, 2024
