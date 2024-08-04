Previous
Abstract 4 - Curl by annied
Abstract 4 - Curl

I am doing Abstract August
This year I am playing around with various abstract effects on nature images I have taken - some of them the natures art from last month.
The first 4 days will be the 'curl' effect.
Annie D

Dione Giorgio
Very beautifully done. The curls and patterns are fabulous. Fav.
August 4th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
It's the artistic side of us that likes what happens when we edit! Love this! fav
August 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
@sangwann @maggiemae thanks Dione and Maggiemae
@maggiemae I have always enjoyed the artistic side of things so with photography I do love playing with editing
August 4th, 2024  
