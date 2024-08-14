Previous
Abstract 14 - Wave by annied
Photo 1853

Abstract 14 - Wave

I am doing Abstract August
This year I am playing around with various abstract effects on nature images I have taken - some of them the natures art from last month.
This week the images will be the Wave effect.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
507% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the random pattern and the colour tones in this abstract
August 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous greens and waves.
August 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise