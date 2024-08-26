Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1865
Abstract 26 - Mosaic Glass
I am doing
Abstract August
This year I am playing around with various abstract effects on nature images I have taken - some of them the natures art from last month.
Today and tomorrow the images will be the Mosaic effect.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
6965
photos
177
followers
108
following
510% complete
View this month »
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
Latest from all albums
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1570
1864
1865
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Fun with Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2024
,
anniedabstractaug2024
Diana
ace
This is stunning Annie, I love the colours and patterns.
August 27th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely tones and lines.
August 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close