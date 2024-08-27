Previous
Abstract 27 - Mosaic Glass by annied
Abstract 27 - Mosaic Glass

I am doing Abstract August
This year I am playing around with various abstract effects on nature images I have taken - some of them the natures art from last month.
This is the second image playing with the Mosaic Glass effect.
Diana ace
I love this one, such gorgeous patterns and tones. What a wonderful calendar you have so far.
August 28th, 2024  
