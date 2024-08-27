Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1866
Abstract 27 - Mosaic Glass
I am doing
Abstract August
This year I am playing around with various abstract effects on nature images I have taken - some of them the natures art from last month.
This is the second image playing with the Mosaic Glass effect.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
6966
photos
177
followers
108
following
511% complete
View this month »
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
Latest from all albums
1860
1861
1862
1863
1570
1864
1865
1866
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Fun with Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2024
,
anniedabstractaug2024
Diana
ace
I love this one, such gorgeous patterns and tones. What a wonderful calendar you have so far.
August 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close