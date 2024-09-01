Destination 1 Northmead Dam

I have done a few years of SOOC September for the month but this year I will just take SOOC when I have my 50mm on me as I will have my big lens to take photos of birds when we are out and about this month.So...last year in July I posted "Out and About" photos. This September I will be posting collages of places we visited from August '23 - August '24.I have posted Northmead Dam before but wanted to show the natural as well as the graffiti.