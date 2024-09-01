Previous
Destination 1 Northmead Dam by annied
Photo 1871

Destination 1 Northmead Dam

I have done a few years of SOOC September for the month but this year I will just take SOOC when I have my 50mm on me as I will have my big lens to take photos of birds when we are out and about this month.
So...last year in July I posted "Out and About" photos. This September I will be posting collages of places we visited from August '23 - August '24.
I have posted Northmead Dam before but wanted to show the natural as well as the graffiti.
https://365project.org/annied/the-ones-i-left/2023-08-03
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
512% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise