Destination 9 Warris Chair Lookout

Way behind this month for a variety of reasons.

So...last year in July I posted "Out and About" photos. This September I will be posting collages of places we visited from August '23 - August '24.

Our first wander in Budderoo was the Warris Chair lookout track which starts at Nellies Glen picnic area in the Carrington Falls precinct of Budderoo National Park.

You look out across Kangaroo Valley and gaze across the last remaining pocket of rainforest protected by Budderoo National Park.