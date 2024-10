Destination 10 Nellies Glen

Way behind this month for a variety of reasons.

So...last year in July I posted "Out and About" photos. This September I will be posting collages of places we visited from August '23 - August '24.

The next spot in Budderoo was Nellies Glen just a short walk from the start of the track in yesterday's post.

Surrounded by bush views, this tranquil swimming hole connects the top of Carrington Falls with a small but lovely rock pool and waterfall.