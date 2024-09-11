Destination 11 Carrington Falls

Way behind this month for a variety of reasons.

So...last year in July I posted "Out and About" photos. This September I will be posting collages of places we visited from August '23 - August '24.

After Nellies Glen we headed to Carrington Falls Lookout. Took a side wander down a bush track and spotted an Eastern Yellow Robin and Eastern Spinebill.

Carrington Falls where the Kangaroo River tumbles off the sandstone escarpment. This striking waterfall is one of Budderoo’s most popular attractions, and you can view it from three lookouts, one of which is wheelchair-accessible.



