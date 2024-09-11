Previous
Destination 11 Carrington Falls by annied
Destination 11 Carrington Falls

Way behind this month for a variety of reasons.
So...last year in July I posted "Out and About" photos. This September I will be posting collages of places we visited from August '23 - August '24.
After Nellies Glen we headed to Carrington Falls Lookout. Took a side wander down a bush track and spotted an Eastern Yellow Robin and Eastern Spinebill.
Carrington Falls where the Kangaroo River tumbles off the sandstone escarpment. This striking waterfall is one of Budderoo’s most popular attractions, and you can view it from three lookouts, one of which is wheelchair-accessible.

Annie D

@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Diana
A stunning collage with wonderful shots Annie!
October 7th, 2024  
Wylie
a beautiful collage, and the yellow robin and spinebill are favs of mine.
October 7th, 2024  
