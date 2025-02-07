Previous
FoR-7 Garden by annied
Photo 1888

FoR-7 Garden

I am taking part in Flash of Red
This one is for Words of the Month too!
Not really a garden but a park we often stop at to enjoy lunch :)
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully framed with the trees - A lovely spot !
February 17th, 2025  
