FoR-15 Conciliation by annied
Photo 1896

FoR-15 Conciliation

I am taking part in Flash of Red
Going with "in the garden" this week.
The tawny spent the day in our callistemon tree. This magpie, along with the resident noisy miners and a couple of butcher birds, let it be known they knew he/she was there.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Photo Details

