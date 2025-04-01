Blackheath 1 - Megalong Valley

Late to start my April theme. I am joining 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past including a tibouchina, the swimming pool, my laptop desk, and our dead tree. I also used an antique fire hose fitting.

This time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

We visit the area regularly - have been there twice already this month. Saying that we hadn't been there for 6 months as partners chemo (news good a couple of weeks ago - he's in remission), weather and such, got in the way.

This time last year severe flooding caused a landslide and a collapse in a section of the only road into Megalong Valley.

Two way traffic only returned a couple of days before this photo was taken. Previously they had opened one lane and traffic controls were in place, including traffic escorts and a 10 kph speed limit past the slip.