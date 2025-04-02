Previous
Blackheath 2 - Megalong Valley by annied
Photo 1942

Blackheath 2 - Megalong Valley

Late to start my April theme. I am joining 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past including a tibouchina, the swimming pool, my laptop desk, and our dead tree. I also used an antique fire hose fitting.
This time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

Megalong Road in the Blue Mountains is known for its scenic drive through rainforest, including sections with towering eucalypts and emerald tree ferns.
I love the drive down this road as it always feels and looks different depending on the time of day and weather.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
532% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact