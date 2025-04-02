Blackheath 2 - Megalong Valley

Late to start my April theme. I am joining 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past including a tibouchina, the swimming pool, my laptop desk, and our dead tree. I also used an antique fire hose fitting.

This time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.



Megalong Road in the Blue Mountains is known for its scenic drive through rainforest, including sections with towering eucalypts and emerald tree ferns.

I love the drive down this road as it always feels and looks different depending on the time of day and weather.