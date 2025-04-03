Previous
Blackheath 3 - Megalong Valley by annied
Photo 1943

Blackheath 3 - Megalong Valley

I am joining 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

Along Megalong Road you'll find Coachwood Glen, a small nature reserve in Megalong Valley gorge eroded by Pulpit Hill Creek between the Shipley Plateau and the Blue Mountains Range.

3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
532% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact