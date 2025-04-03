Sign up
Blackheath 3 - Megalong Valley
I am joining 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.
Along Megalong Road you'll find Coachwood Glen, a small nature reserve in Megalong Valley gorge eroded by Pulpit Hill Creek between the Shipley Plateau and the Blue Mountains Range.
