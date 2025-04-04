Blackheath 4 - Megalong Valley

I am joining 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

Coachwood Glen is named after the Coachwood trees in the area. These trees are Australian native plants that grow in warm temperate rainforests along coastal NSW. The smooth grey bark has distinctive horizontal ridges that often encircle the trunk, and grey to white lichens give the coachwood tree a mottled appearance.

Thick, woody liana vines climb to reach the canopy for sunlight. These vines are a significant structural component of the rainforest.