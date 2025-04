Blackheath 5 - Megalong Valley

I am joining 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

Some more from Coachwood Glen.

Top Left - Bark of a Coachwood tree

Top Right - Prickly Rasp Fern (Doodia aspera) - A hardy tufted spreading fern with rough fronds and reddish new growth - a widespread and common plant, growing in eastern Australia.

Bottom Left - Fungi

Bottom Right - Leaf Litter