Blackheath 9 - Megalong Valley by annied
Photo 1949

Blackheath 9 - Megalong Valley

I am joining 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

More often than not when we head to Blackheath we head to the Tearooms.

Established in 1956, the Megalong Valley Tearooms have proudly served up scones and apple pie to generations of Blue Mountains residents and guests. Open 7 days a week , the Tearooms offer all-day breakfast and lunch with seasonal specials. I always order the 'soup of the day' and have never been disappointed.
Diana ace
I love these scenes of the Aussie bush!
May 6th, 2025  
