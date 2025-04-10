Previous
Blackheath 10 - Megalong Valley by annied
Blackheath 10 - Megalong Valley

I am joining 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

More often than not when we head to Blackheath we head to the Tearooms.

I love the Eucalypts on this property next to the carpark at the tearooms. I always have to take a photo because the scene changes with the time of day.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Photo Details

