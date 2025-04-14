Previous
Blackheath 14 - Mount Blackheath Lookout by annied
Photo 1954

Blackheath 14 - Mount Blackheath Lookout

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

Back along Megalong road to.......if you turn left at the end of Megalong road you can head to Shipley Plateau a small township part of Blackheath in the Blue Mountains.

At the end you will find Mount Blackheath Lookout with views to the north and west to the Great Dividing Range over the Kanimbla Valley.
14th April 2025

Photo Details

