Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1955
Blackheath 15 - Mount Blackheath Lookout
I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.
Mount Blackheath Lookout features a hang gliding ramp with views of the Kanimbla Valley.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
7135
photos
176
followers
110
following
535% complete
View this month »
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
Latest from all albums
1952
1599
1953
1954
1955
1600
1601
1602
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Fun with Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedroadtrips
,
30-shots2025
,
annied30-shots2025
Aimee Ann
Just love this shot. A wonderful sense of freedom, and being carefree
May 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close