Blackheath 17 - Blackheath

Predictably behind hahahaha

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.



Heading back across the railway to Blackheath. Blackheath is a town located near the highest point of the Blue Mountains, between Katoomba and Mount Victoria in New South Wales, Australia.