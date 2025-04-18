Blackheath 18 - Blackheath Mural

Predictably behind hahahaha

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

After crossing the railway from the Megalong side we head towards Govetts Leap. This mural is in the parking area on the main street of Blackheath.

Blackheath features a vibrant mural on the Wentworth Street side of The Kenmare Buildings, depicting charred trees with regrowth and strong colors in the background. The mural, painted by Claire Nakazawa, is part of a larger revitalization effort in the area, focusing on the impacts of bushfires and the subsequent regrowth