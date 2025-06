Blackheath 19 - Govetts Leap Road

Predictably behind hahahaha

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.



Next stop is Govetts Leap - a few kilometres down Govetts Leap Road will get you there. It is a lovely drive in any season.