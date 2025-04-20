Blackheath 20 - Blue Mountains Heritage Centre

Predictably behind hahahaha

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

Before heading to Govetts Leap Lookout make sure you stop in at the Blue Mountains Heritage Centre, managed by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service. You'll find a lovely book and gift shop, displays and a theatrette hosting quarterly art exhibitions and a screen showing the beauty of the Blue Mountains.

The floral pieces in my collage are from the "Native Blossoms and Feathers" exhibition featuring the artwork of Ann Lemon from 2023. The birds are from the "On the Wing" exhibit featuring the nature-inspired creative works of local artist Steve Tredinnick which is on 4 May to 31 July 2025.