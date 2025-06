Blackheath 21 - Govetts Leap

Predictably behind hahahaha

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

After visiting the Blue Mountains Heritage Centre continue to the end of the road to Govetts Leap lookout.

Govetts Leap was named after William Romaine Govett, one of the first surveyors of the upper Blue Mountains, who discovered this spot in June 1831.