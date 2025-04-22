Previous
Blackheath 22 - Govetts Leap by annied
Still behind hahahaha
I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.
Govetts Leap Lookout offers stunning panoramic views of the Grose Valley - a rugged valley in the Blue Mountains, New South Wales, Australia. It has been formed by the Grose River, the headwaters of which are in the Mount Victoria area. The valley is located between the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road, the two major routes across the Blue Mountains. The majority of the valley falls within the Blue Mountains National Park.
Diana ace
Fabulous captures of this wonderful mountainous landscape, beautiful light too.
July 7th, 2025  
