Blackheath 24 - Govetts Leap

Still behind hahahaha

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

Govetts Leap (Bridal Veil Falls) - drops 180m over the Taylor Wall to the base of the cliff, before flowing through Govett Gorge and down the Grose Valley.